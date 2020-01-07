Celebration of Life for Richelle “Riki” Marie Dancy, will be held Jan. 10, 2020, 2 p.m., at Grace Community Assembly, 3101 Gretna Road, Branson, with Pastor John Jackson officiating. At a later time, a service will, also, be held at Real Life Ministries, in Greenwood, Ark. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died Jan. 4, 2020.
Riki was born June 21, 1962, in Oskkosh, Neb., daughter of Lois Jean Chadd and Rex Pershing Sheldon.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Dancy, of the home, in Branson; mother, of Van Buren, Ark. and children, Hollie Huff, of New Berlin, N.Y., Heidie Jenkins, of Branson and Heather (Mark) Motley, of Greenwood, Ark.
