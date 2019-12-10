Services for Martha Klein, 92, of near Brookline, Mo., were held Dec. 8, 2019 at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, in Branson, including a Celebration of Life Dec. 9, 2019, at Snapp-Bearden.
She died Dec. 5, 2019.
Martha was born the daughter of William Gregg and Elsie Gregg Stacey.
Survivors include her children, Mary-Lou Gilbert, Lloydine Claybrook (Junior) and John Gilbert (Pattiez).
