Celebration of Life for Nita Elizabeth Hogan, 84, of Rockaway Beach, Mo., will be held Dec. 29, 2019, 2 p.m., at the Calvary Full Gospel Church, in Forsyth, Mo., with Pastor Clint Block officiating. Inurnment will follow at a later time in Sallisaw, Okla. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died Dec. 19, 2019.
Nita was born Sept. 15, 1935, in Houston, Texas, daughter of Walter and Winona Hawthorne McLeroy.
Survivors include her husband of 14 years, Winford Hogan; daughters, Brenda Scears, of Fort Smith, Ark. and Tracy (Louis) Allen, of Rockaway Beach, Mo. and stepsons, Mark (Lydia) Hogan, of San Antonio, Texas, Mike (Natalie) Hogan, of Plymouth, Ind., Melvin (Robin) Hogan, of Raleigh, N.C. and Mason (Susan) Hogan, of Dallas, Texas.
