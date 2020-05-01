A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date for Trevor Alan Huels, 37, of Walnut Shade, Mo.
He died April 30, 2020 at his home.
He was born Jan. 13, 1983 in St. Louis, Mo., the son of Robert R. and Shelly Kirk Huels.
Survivors are his wife, Crystal Biles Huels of the home; his three daughters, Serena Huels, Alanna Huels and Allison Huels, all of the home; his parents, Bob and Shelly Huels of Walnut Shade; and one sister, Ashley Huels of Branson.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.
