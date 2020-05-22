A celebration of life will be held at FBC-Branson, 400 S. Sunshine, Branson, Mo., at 11 a.m. on May 23, 2020 for Robert Gregory “Greg” Boulware.
He died May 15, 2020.
He was born March 29,1947, in San Diego, Calif.
He is preceded in death by his, father Robert Boulware son, Russell Gregory Boulware, his sister-in-law, Donna Aronson, and his father-in-law, Larry Higgins.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Boulware, Hollister, Mo., and his oldest son, Ryan Gregory Boulware Santee, Calif.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
