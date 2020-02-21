Memorial mass was held for Victor Lopez Avendano Feb. 18, 2020, with Father David Hulshof officiating.
He died Feb. 15, 2020. He was born Dec. 1, 1967, in El Salvador.
Victor was preceded in death by his daughter, Blanca Estela; and brother, Juan Francisio.
Survivors include wife Carmen Rivera; son, Alex; daughter, Carmen Elizabeth; parents; and eight siblings.
Arrangements were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.