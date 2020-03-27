Visitation for Margaret M. Vest, 85, of Bradleyville, Mo., will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 29 in the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth.
Graveside Services will be at 11 a.m. March 30 in the Bray Cemetery, Bradleyville, Mo., with Pastor David Easley Officiating.
She died March 24, 2020, in Forsyth, Mo.
Margaret is preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Moses Vest; three brothers, Harvey, Harold Harlin and Wayne Yeary; and one sister, Luene (Yeary) Johnson.
She is survived by one son, Randall Vest of Protem, Mo.; three brothers, James (Betty) Yeary of Nixa, Mo., Danny (Vicki) Yeary of Ozark, Mo., and Mike (Sherry) Yeary of Rueter, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
