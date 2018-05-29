Inurnment for Rickie Lynn DeBoard, 59, of Hollister, with full military honors will be held May 31, 2018, 10 a.m., at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died May 21, 2018.
Rickie was born June 9, 1958, in St. Louis, son of Thomas and Lula DeBoard. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Linda Fay Evans and one grandson.
Survivors include his daughters, Rachel and husband Dwayne Watson, of Hot Springs, Ark. and Christina and husband Marshawn Perkins Watson, of Hot Springs, Ark.; sisters, Diane Schwent, of Ironton, Caroline Bates, of Farmington, Glenda Mae Adam, of Ironton, Sheila Green, of Des Arc and Christina Golden, of Des Arc and four grandchildren
