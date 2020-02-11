Services were held for Robert Dale Dinger Feb.11, 2020 in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Crane, MO. at Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Crane, MO with Pastor Jim Cross officiating.
Burial will be in Clio Cemetery, Jenkins, MO under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, MO.
He died Feb. 07, 2020. Robert was born Aug. 06, 1943.
Survivors include: one son, Robert Dinger and wife, Lorette of Springfield, MO; one daughter, Sherry Jones and husband, David of Nixa, MO; one brother, Darrell Dinger of Leslie, MO; five sisters, Helen Abbott and husband, George of Wright, MO, Linda Ewing of Aurora, MO, April Gordon and husband, David of Topeka, KS, Janice Schweigen and husband, Junior of Hoyt, KS and Julia Martin and husband, Charlie of Mayetta, KS.
