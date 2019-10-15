Memorial service for Susan Ellen Drogosz, 62, of Galena, Mo., will be held Oct. 21, 2019, 12:00 noon, at Our Lady of the Cove Catholic Church, Kimberling City, Mo., with Father Joji Vincent officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
She died Oct. 11, 2019.
Susan was born May 13, 1957, in Chicago, Ill., daughter of Floyd Edward and Dolores Anne Giosa Williams.
Survivors include her husband, Danny Turner, of McCord Bend, Mo.; daughter, Ashley Drogosz, of Evansville, Ind. and step-sons, Jimmy Turner, of Fayetteville, Ark. and Danny Turner II, of Berryville, Ark.
