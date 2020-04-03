Ernest “Ernie” Albrecht, 67, of Clever, Mo. died March 30, 2020. He was born July 27, 1952, in Staten Island, N.Y., the son of Ernest and Joyce Ann Albrecht. A celebration of life will be held at a later time in New York with burial in Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury, N.Y.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Joyce Ann Ornsby.
He is survived by his wife Bibi Montiz Albrecht of the home; four sons: Ernie (Amanda) Albrecht of Waco, Texas. Paul (Amanda) Albrecht of Richardson, Texas. Scott Albrecht of Springfield, Mo. Josh Albrecht of Euless, Texas. A daughter, Heather Albrecht of Schereville, Ind.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
