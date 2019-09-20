Gathering for Brian Eugene (Schmit) Blackstock, 51, of Forsyth, Mo., will be held, Sept. 29, 2019, in lieu of the traditional services, and family and friends are asked to gather to remember him. Each of his parents and wife are planning a gathering. Please contact one of them for further information.
He died Sept. 17, 2019.
Brian was born July 9, 1968, in Beatrice, Neb. Throughout his life, he learned many skills and trades.
He drove semi-trucks, rode bulls, worked with animals, built houses, worked as a landscaper and arborist and carved many beautiful objects, including delicate jewelry pieces.
He, also, volunteered his free time as a cook for his local Lion’s Club and was a volunteer fire fighter/first responder for many years.
Although many loved ones preceded him in death, they will, with no doubt, welcome him.
Survivors include his parents; children and wife.
