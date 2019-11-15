No services for William Lawrence Burks, 83, are planned at this time. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died on Nov. 7, 2019.
Bill was born Feb. 17, 1936, in Fordland, Mo., son of Herschel and Flora Jane Burks.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Diantha Burks and sons, Kenny Burks and Shawn Burks.
