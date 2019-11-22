Memorial service for Loyd K. Dugger, 72, of Branson West, Mo., will be held Nov. 30, 2019, 11 a.m., at New Testament Christian Church, Reeds Spring, Mo. Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
He died Nov. 16, 2019.
Loyd was born Feb. 28, 1947, in Oroville, Calif., son of Ora Lee and Idella Marie Boren Dugger.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Jeanice Dugger, of Branson West, Mo.; son, Dan Dugger, of Stockton, Calif. and daughter, Misty Oppocher and partner, Duane, of Adrian, Mich.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.