Visitation for Lloyd Dean Cooper, 84, of Cape Fair, Mo.,
will be held Aug. 21, 2019, 10-11 a.m., in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Crane, Mo. Funeral services will follow, at 11:00 a.m., with Ron Barrick officiating. Burial will be Aug. 21, 2019, 1 p.m., in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Mo., under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, Mo.
He died Aug. 18, 2019.
Lloyd was born Nov. 22, 1934, in Shell Knob, Mo., youngest son of Lowell and Geneva Sapp Cooper.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was honorably discharged, in 1957. On April 30, 1958, he married Annetta Mills. He owned and operated Cooper Office Machines, in Topeka, Kan., for many years. In 1978, he joined the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department, where he served as a deputy until his retirement, in 1991. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #17, in Topeka, Kan., where he served as Master, in 1977.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Vaughn Cooper.
Survivors include his wife; children, Lloyd (Mary) Cooper, Jr., Carolyn (Brian) Carson and Andrew (Shannon) Cooper; sister, Etta Faye DeMoss; five grandchildren and five great-grandsons.
