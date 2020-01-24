Burial services for Sarah Katherine Johnson, 74, of Forsyth, Mo., will be planned for a later time.
She died Jan. 16, 2020.
Sarah was born Nov. 22, 1945, in Smithville, Mo., daughter of Samuel and Gladys Dray Murphy.
Survivors include her husband, Dan Johnson.
