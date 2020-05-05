The family will hold private services at a later date for Teresa L. Dilday, 54.
She died April 28, 2020.
She was born April 22, 1966 in Caldwell, Idaho. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl & Patsy (Terry) Woods.
She is survived by her children, Joshua Sollars of Austin, Texas; Zach Torner of Branson, Mo. (Andrea Cantu); Erica Lutz (Tracy) of Holden, Mo. and Madison Dilday, of Hollister, Mo.
Cremation was under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors of Branson.
