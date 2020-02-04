Services for Dr. Barry Dale Gathright, 64, of Branson West, Mo., were held Jan. 23, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, Kimberling City. Mo.
He died Jan. 18, 2020.
Barry was born Aug. 28, 1955, in Columbia, La., son of Herbert and Sylvia Gathright.
Survivors include his wife, Jamie Gathright, of Branson West, Mo and children, Justin Gathright (Lindsey), of Springfield, Mo., Westley Gathright (Janina), of Los Angeles, Calif. and Amber Gathright, of Los Angeles, Calif.
