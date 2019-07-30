Services for George Marian Coombes, 86, of Seligman, Mo., will be planned for a later time. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died July 25, 2019.
George was born Aug. 7, 1932, in Baker County, Ore., son of Oscar Cullen and Maude Johnson Coombes. After completing his engineering degree, he became a steam engineer night superintendent at Kerr McGee Chemical Corporation. His favorite pastimes were outdoor fishing, camping and hunting.
He was a member of the Seligman Assembly of God.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Perry Coombes; sisters, Jabudah Gross Miller and Erma Grey and brothers, Donald Coombes and Ben Coombes.
Survivors include his sons, Ronald Coombes, of Seligman, Mo. and Richard Coombes, of Oklahoma City, Okla.; brothers, Jasper Coombes and Edward Coombes; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
