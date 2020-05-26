Inurnment will be held at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Mo., at a later time for Dennie Eugene Thompson, 80, of Springfield, Mo.
He died on May 10, 2020.
He was born on Jan. 3, 1940 in Rogersville, Mo., to parents Ruby Olive (Ray) Thompson and Arthur Russell “AR” Thompson.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Harold Thompson and Dean Thompson.
He is survived by his wife Terrie Thompson of the home; son, Ty (Brenda) Norada of Ariz.; and son, Joseph (Sandy) Thompson of Pleasant Hope, Mo.
Arrangements and services are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
