No services are currently planned for Thomas “Tom” Harpool, 86, of Branson, Mo.
He died March 31, 2020.
He was born Oct. 5, 1933 in Kansas City, Mo. the son of Alex and Edna Harpool.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Alex Harpool.
He is survived by his wife Victoria Harpool; two sons, Daniel Harpool of Kansas City, Mo., and Stephen Harpool of Overland Park, Kan.; and daughter, Tamra Murray of Overland Park, Kan.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
