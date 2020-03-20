Memorial services will be planned in the near future for Jean Anne Grafenberg.
She died March, 14, 2020. Jean was born Nov. 14, 1947, in Postville, Iowa to Lawrence and Ida Baade.
Jean is survived by her ex-husband, Paul Grafenberg, of Winona, Minn., her son, Matt (Gina) Grafenberg, Pinehurst, NC. her daughter, Megan (Craig) van Rooyen, Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.