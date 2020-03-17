Mrs. Belva L. Pennington, 83, of Taneyville, Mo. Died March 14, 2020.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 19, 2020 in the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. March 20 in the funeral home with Pastor Bobby Fausett officiating. Burial will follow in the Dickens Cemetery, Taneyville, Mo.
She is survived by one son, Wesley Pennington of Taneyville, one daughter, LaDonna Stuart (Gary) of Taneyville,one brother, Jerry (Pat) Howard of Logan, Ok.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, William Byron Pennington, daughter, Sherri Pennington-Korsmo, one brother, Merlin Howard, one grandson, Dakota Pennington.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
