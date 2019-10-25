Celebration of Life for Margaret Elaine Lindsay, 95, of Leavenworth, will be held Oct. 30, 2019, 11 a.m., at the R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow with a small family vigil at the Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery.
She died Oct. 20, 2019.
Peg was born Dec. 8, 1923, near Elsmore, Kan., daughter of Delmur and Mabel Trast Ludlum.
Survivors include her daughter, Desra Balock (David), of Leavenworth, Kan. and son, Mark Lindsay, of Wichita, Kan.
