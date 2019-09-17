Funeral services for Jennie Dildine, 89, Reeds Spring, Mo., will be held Sept. 20, 2019, 2 p.m., in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home, Branson. Burial will follow at Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson. Visitation will be at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home, Branson Sept. 18-19, 2019, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., both days.
She died Sept. 13, 2019.
Jennie was born July 3, 1930, in Evergreen Park, Ill., daughter of Abel and Sadie Dykstra. She married Billy Joe Dildine on Nov. 11, 1961, at Stone Church, in Palos Heights, Ill. and they celebrated 57 years of marriage.
They had lived in Chicago and eight years in Downers Grove, Ill. before moving to the Tri-Lakes area. She worked in housekeeping for Edgewater Hospital, in Chicago and also, in Downers Grove.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Billy Ray Dildine; brothers, John, William and Abel, Jr. and sisters, Rufina ”Ruth” and Alice.
Survivors include her husband; son, Billy A. Dildine (Susie), of Berkeley Springs, W.V.; daughter, Janet Montgomery, of Hurst, Texas and one granddaughter.
