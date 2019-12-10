Memorial services for Glen Alden Brown, 85, of Forsyth, Mo., were held Dec. 10, 2019 in the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo., with Pastor Jim Harringer officiating. Burial will be held Dec. 13, 2019, 2 p.m., in the Levelland Cemetery, Levelland, Texas. Arrangements were under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
He died Dec. 6, 2019.
Survivors include his children, Dale Brown (Jeanie), of Levelland, Texas and Dean Brown (Holly), of Rockaway Beach, Mo.
