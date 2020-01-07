Private memorial service for Thomas “Greg” Uht, 61, of Jackson, Mo., will be planned for a later time. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Jan. 1, 2020.
Greg was born Dec. 9, 1958, in Cape Girardeau, son of Jean Ann Dillworth Uht and George Walker.
Survivors include his daughters, Heather Uht, of New Madrid, Mo. and Amy Brakhane, of Galena, Mo.
