Services for Catherine Ann “Caye” Hughes, 80, of Lampe, were held Jan. 31, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, in Kimberling City, Mo., with Pastor Jeff Hardy officiating. Graveside services will be Feb. 1, 2020, in Stone Hill Cemetery, Salem, Mo. Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
She died Jan. 28, 2020.
Caye was born on July 12, 1939, in St. Louis, Mo., daughter of Harry Bugg and Loretta Imhoff Bugg.
Survivors include her husband, Dale Hughes, of Lampe, Mo.; son, Steve Hughes (Lynn), of Barnsdall, Okla. and daughter, Sherri Dixon (Kenny), of Kirbyville, Mo.
