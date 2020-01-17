Memorial services for Lonnie David Birdwell, 66, of Taneyville, Mo., will be held Jan. 18, 2020, with visitation commencing at 1 p.m., followed by service at 2 p.m., in Whelchel Grace Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
Burial will be at a later date at Ozarks Memorial Park, in Branson.
He died Jan. 11, 2020.
Lonnie was born Dec. 3, 1953, in Branson, son of Dave and Willie Brown Birdwell.
Survivors include his daughter, Leslie Birdwell, of Nixa, Mo.
