Celebration of Life for David P. Stump, Jr., 52, of Kimberling City, Mo., will be held Aug. 21, 2019, 5 p.m., with Rick Stumpff officiating. Service will be held at New Testament Christian Church, 21016 Main St., Reeds Spring, Mo. Arrangements were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
He died Aug. 10, 2019.
David was born June 14, 1967, in Fort Wayne, Ind., son of David P. and Sherry Basham Stump. He had been a resident of the area for 28 years, moving here from South Bend, Ind. He worked as a hardware representative for Hillman Group.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his wife, Michele Stump, of Kimberling City, Mo.; mother, of South Bend, Ind.; daughters, Krystal (Thayne) Robertson, of Reeds Spring, Mo. and Brittney (Montana) Millican, of Clever, Mo.; brother, Brett Stump, of Indian Point, Mo. and grandfather, Paul Stump, of North Liberty, Ind.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Stone County Citizens in Action Organization.
