No services are planned at this time for Lester Eugene Grassi, 51, of Cape Fair, Mo.
He died April 22, 2020.
He was born May 26, 1968, in Pittsburg, Kan., to Harold and Patty Jean (Hartshorn) Grassi, who have preceded him in death.
He is survived by three sons: Kenneth Grassi of Lamar, Mo.; Matthew Grassi of Pittsburg, Kan.; and William Grassi of Lamar, Mo. Lester is also survived by his longtime soulmate, Teresa Large of Pittsburg, Kan.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
