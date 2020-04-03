Graveside Services for Otis Dean Jordan of Branson, Mo. will be held at a later date.
He was born July 2, 1933 and died April 1, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Irene Jordan, and by two children, Richard Jordan and Cindy Riddle.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.