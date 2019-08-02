No services for Robert Lee Burrus, 68, of Sparta, Mo., are planned at this time. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died on July 26, 2019.
Bob was born on April 29, 1951, in Rock Island, Ill., son of Harold and Nita Clouser Burrus. He was joined in marriage to Beverly Jean Warner, on June 2, 1973. He earned his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa and was a telephone lineman for AT&T. He was known as a car and motorcycle enthusiast, driving Camaros and Corvettes. He loved being outdoors and was a voracious reader.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws, Ralph and Betty Warner.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years; sister, Karen (Jim) Hubbard, of Grand Prairie, Texas; sister-in-law, Carolyn (Mick) Menage, of Dakota Dunes, S.D.; sister-in-law, Jan (Bill) Blue, of Frederick, Colo. and brother-in-law, Bill (Lori Briese) Warner, of Phoenix, Ariz.
Memorials may be made to Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, in Eureka Springs, Ark. at turpentinecreek.org or the American Heart Association at heart.org.
To leave online condolences, visit cremationsoftheozarks.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.