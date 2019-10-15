Visitation services for Rochelle Kay Miller Smith, of Branson, were held Oct. 14, 2019, in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
Graveside services will be on Oct. 17, 2019, 2 p.m., at the Elmwood Cemetery, in Augusta, Kan., under the direction of Headley Funeral Chapel.
She died Oct. 10, 2019.
Rochelle was born July 4, 1943, in Wichita, Kan., daughter of Milo and Elda Flechall Miller.
Survivors include her husband, Gary Smith, of Branson; son, Gary Dean Smith (Erlinda), of Oklahoma City, Okla. and daughter, Dawn Marie DePalma (Craig) Boozer, of Oklahoma City, Okla.
