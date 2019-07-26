Services for Joyce Arnold, of Ridgedale, Mo., were held July 25, 2019, at Calvary Temple Full Gospel Church, 6350 MO-86, Blue Eye, Mo., and officiated by Kevin Barnes. Burial followed at Omaha Methodist Cemetery, Omaha Ark.
She died July 22, 2019.
Joyce was born on Aug. 27, 1940, in Omaha, Ark. She was one of 12 children, born to Ira and Maggie Mattox. She attended Calvary Full Gospel Church, in Blue Eye, Mo., where she taught Sunday School and was the church secretary for many years. She worked her early years in the insurance industry but retired from Hollister school, in 2005, as the bookkeeper. It is said she had a strong faith in our Lord Jesus Christ and enjoyed praying and reading her Bible.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, John Mattox, Roberta Richardson, Donna Carter and Francis Huffman.
Survivors include her husband of over 60 years, Clyde Arnold; sons, Doug (Patti) Arnold and Stan Arnold; sisters, Bea Hamon, Evelyn McDonald, Charlotte Barnes, Linda Matloc and Virgie Poor; brothers, Lee Mattox and Ronnie Mattox and five grandchildren.
