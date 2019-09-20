Celebration of Life for Robert Ray Bilderback, Sr., 83, of Kimberling City, Mo., will be held Oct. 19, 2019, 1:30 p.m., at Peace Lutheran Church of Hollister, with Pastor Wendell Crosswhite officiating. Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
He died July 18, 2019.
Robert was born May 21, 1936, in Los Angeles, Calif., son of John Elisha and Mercy Emma Spears Bilderback.
During high school, he joined the ROTC and following graduation, enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving eight years as a corporal.
He was the founder and president of The Elders car club, owner of a Phillips 66 gas station, drove an 18-wheeler across country, started his own construction company, was one of the founders of the Poway Valley Riders Association and owned Lone Dera horse ranch.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James and Frank Bilderback, and son, Edward Neal.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Bonnie Nelson Bilderback; son, Robert Bilderback, Jr., of Kimberling City, Mo.; daughters, Lenyne Stinnett (Mark), of Cape Fair, Mo. and Kathleen Bilderback, of Kimberling City, Mo.; two brothers; three sisters; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
