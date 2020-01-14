Graveside service for Ralph Samuel Warner, 95, of Kimberling City, Mo., with full military honors, will be held Jan. 16, 2020, 1 p.m., at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Mo., with Pastor Bob Johnson officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
He died Jan. 11, 2020.
Ralph was born June 9, 1924, in Los Angeles, Calif., son of Ralph S. and Olive P. Womack Warner.
Survivors include his sons, Steven Warner (Karen), of Kimberling City, Mo., Michael Warner (Pam), of Tulare, Calif. and Larry Warner (Judi), of Arroyo Grande, Calif
