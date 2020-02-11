No services are currently planned for Shirley Underdown. She died Jan. 27, 2020.
She was born on May 23, 1944.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
Survivors include husband Jerry Underdown; son, Tony (Sandy) Underdown of Alpena, Ark. son, Jason (Jennifer Estes) Underdown of Green Forest, Ark. son, Daniel Stephenson of Green Forest, Ark.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.