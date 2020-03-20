Vernon Marler, 90 of Rueter, Mo. Died on March 16, 2020. He was born Sept. 8, 1929 in Cedar Creek, Mo. Son of Charlie and Elsie (Sisco) Marler. Services for Vernon will be private.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, siblings, and 3 grandsons.
Vernon is survived by sons, David (Glenda) Marler of Protem, Mo. Danny (Pam) Marler Roger Marler (Michalen) all of Theodosia, Mo. daughters, Sharon (Jim) Clayton of Theodosia, Mo. and Sherry(Terry) Batey of Springfield, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Whelchel Grace Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.