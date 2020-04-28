Due to the current conditions, a memorial service will be announced at a later date for Ernie Cooper, 78.
He died April 23, 2020.
Ernie was born Sept. 24, 1941 to the late Chester Charles “Sonny” and Mildred (Morris) Cooper.
Ernie is survived by his wife, Alberta; and two daughters, Marca (Steve) Robinson, and Christi (Stoney) Hays.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
