Funeral mass for Patricia “Trisha” Kass, 66 of Branson, will be held Nov. 23, 2019, 11 a.m., at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Branson. Rosary will precede the mass beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the church. Burial will follow in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson. Services were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
She died Nov. 20, 2019.
Trisha was born on July 5, 1953, in Sterling, Ill., daughter of Edmund P. Fitzgerald and Margaret May Conley Fitzgerald.
Survivors include her husband, Jim Kass, of Branson and son, Nick Kass (Amanda), of Charleston, S.C.
My heart goes out to you Jim and Nick and Amanda. I will always remember her happy smile , infectious laugh and welcoming nature
