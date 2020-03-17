A memorial service will be held for Matthew Baumgarner, age 18 of Branson, Mo.
He died on March 14, 2020.
Services will be at Whelchel Grace Funeral Home. At 1 p.m. on March 21, 2020.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on March 21 at 2:30 p.m. at the Community Center in Rockaway Beach, Mo. Arrangements are under the direction of Whelchel Grace Funeral Home.
