Glen N. Curtis, 79, of Forsyth, Mo., died May 18, 2020.
He was born July 21, 1940, in Mason City, Iowa, the son of William and Rachel (Laager) Curtis.
He is survived by his wife Henrietta of the home; children, Lori Thomas of Hudson, Iowa, Hope Enerson and Brian Knapp both of Lancaster, Penn., Doug Santee of Charles City, Iowa, Dennis Santee of Forsyth, Mo., Sandra Reams of Topeka, Kan., Steve Santee of LaVerne, Tenn., and Cindy Jepsen of Forsyth, Mo.
Cremation rites have been entrusted to Whelchel Grace Funeral Home. Inurnment will take place at a future date in Iowa.
