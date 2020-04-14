At this time, no service or memorial will be held for Candace Porter Perry Guidinger, of Branson, Mo.
She died March 27, 2020.
Candace was born July 10, 1946 in Baltimore, Md., to Nathaniel and Esther Perry. She is preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, John Stephen Perry and Jason Perry.
She is survived by two daughters, Gia Jensen and Tiffany Beuthel (David); her brother, Nathaniel Perry, of Shaktoolik, Alaska; two sisters, Martha Iverson (Gordon) of Bend, Ore., and Josephine Newport, of Randolph, Vt.
