Graveside services for Treva Sparks, 85, of Galena, Mo., were held on April 6, 2020 at Mars Hill Cemetery, Crane, Mo.
Treva died on April 4, 2020.
She was born Nov. 10, 1934, in Shell Knob, Mo, the daughter of Noah Wilson and Zita (Brown) Wilson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Brad Branstetter; one infant daughter, Rhonda Branstetter; three brothers, Floyd Wilson, Charlie Wilson and Claude Wilson; and five sisters, Mary Asher, Delia Mills, Maudie Carney, Dorothy Gehn, Lucile Gold and Neda Pearl Wilson.
She is survived by her husband, Caleb (Sparkie) Sparks, and two sons, Otis (Tonyia) Branstetter and Steve (Georgetta) Branstetter.
Burial was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.