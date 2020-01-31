Funeral services for Nandes Naomi Dillon, 87, of Branson, were held Jan. 31, 2020, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, in Branson, with burial in the Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
She died Jan. 27, 2020.
Nandes was born June 21, 1932, in Wellsville, Kan.
Survivors include her husband, Tony Dillon, of Branson and children, Mark Dillon, of Branson, Shaun Dillon, of Ridgedale and Carrie Green, of Walnut Shade, Mo.
