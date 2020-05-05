An Outdoor Memorial Service will be held at the family farm on May 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. The address is 2585 US Hwy 160 Reeds Spring, MO; officiated by Sean Gasper.
Ronald “Ron” Lewallen, 67, died on April 29, 2020. He was born on March 28, 1953, the son of Clarence Mack Lewallen and Mary Margaret (Kritlow) Lewallen of Reeds Spring, Mo.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Mary Kritlow and Clarence Lewallen and his brother Melvin.
He is survived by his wife, Laura Allison (Hembree) Lewallen; his son, Jarret Lewallen; his daughter, Rejeana (Lewallen) Cross.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
