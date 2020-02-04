Celebration of Life for Adam Keith Jenkins, 38, will be held Feb. 7, 2020, with visitation at 4:30 p.m., followed by service at 5:30 p.m., in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
He died Jan. 29, 2020.
Adam was born Oct. 16, 1981, in Branson.
Survivors include his children, Kyle Jenkins, Abbey Jenkins and Emily Jenkins, all of Marshfield; step-daughters, Kami Garland and Haley Garland; mother, Susan Odom (Jon), of Halltown and father, Rick Jenkins (Pam), of Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.