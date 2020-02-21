Services for Tammy Rae Byerley (Snappy) of Branson, Mo. are planned for a later date. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died Sat. Feb.15, 2020. She was born May 10, 1964, in Kansas City, Kan. the daughter of Arlin Guinnip Sr. and Linda (Anderson) Guinnip.
She was preceded in death by her father and a granddaughter, Serenity Roberts. Survivors include her mother, Linda Guinnip; daughter, Ashley (Guinnip) Roberts; and sons, David Wright and Dakota Byerley.
