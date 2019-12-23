Celebration of Life for Gail Elizabeth Blong, 83, of Branson, will be held Jan. 3, 2020, 11 a.m., at The Woodland Hills Family Church, in Branson. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home, in Branson.
She died Dec. 14, 2019.
Gail was born Dec. 10, 1936.
Survivors include her children Randall Blong, Donna Funk, Terri Benick, Scott Blong and Loelonnie Budziak.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.